Texas Longhorns Talk Challenge of Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck: 'He's Amazing'
AUSTIN -- Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has the full attention of the Texas Longhorns defense ahead of Saturday's top-five matchup in Austin.
When meeting with the media Monday, Texas players talked about the challenges that Beck presents for a Longhorns defense that's allowing the fewest yards per game (229.7) in the country so far this season.
"He's somebody you have to be ready and dialed for," Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said of Beck. "He's amazing. He does a lot of great things on film. He's a vet quarterback at this level, so good matchup."
Beck has had some ups and downs so far this season but there's no question about his ability when he's at the top of his game. He's coming off of one of the best statistical performances of his career in the win over Mississippi State, as he finished with a career-high 459 passing yards to go along with three touchdowns on 36 of 48 passing.
If he's able to keep that going in Austin, the Longhorns will be in for some trouble.
"He has a great arm. He's a great passer, but he's also a competitor," said Texas linebacker David Gbenda. "He's willing to do whatever it takes to get his team to win, and he has a lot of great weapons around him. ... I know that he's going to put his guys in the best position to just make plays."
Despite some of the recent impressive numbers, Beck has had some issues with turnovers this season. His five interceptions are tied for the second-most among SEC quarterbacks, two of which came against Mississippi State. He's also lost a fumble this season.
Regardless, Texas safety Michael Taaffe knows the test that lies ahead.
"He's a really, really good quarterback," Taaffe said of Beck. "He can put the ball wherever he wants to. He's had a great career. He's a veteran quarterback, those guys trust him. It looks like when he takes the field, those guys are around him, and so he's their quarterback. The offense goes through him. And so we have a really, really good challenge ahead of us."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.