Texas TE Gunnar Helm 'Taking It All In' Ahead of Senior Season
Classes on the Forty Acres just started, and Texas football has to manage the first week of studies with the excitement around the beginning of the 2024 season against Colorado State on Saturday.
Fourth-year tight end Gunnar Helm feels that buzz going from class to class and meeting new people, and for him, everyone he sees shares this energy ahead of the Saturday opener.
This isn't just a new season for Helm, it's the start of his last ride with the Longhorns, and every moment will count.
"I do my best to take it all in," Helm said. "I mean, especially since it's my last year, definitely going to stop and take a look around every once in a while. The Bevo walk in the stadium pregame, after the game, singing The Eyes of Texas, so anything I can do."
As a junior in 2023, Helm played in all 14 games with six starts and totaled 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He scored his maiden touchdown against Oklahoma in the heated Red River Rivalry. His performance earned him an honorable mention spot on the All-Big 12 team, and in the offseason, the tight end worked to better his all-around game.
"(I'm) just crisping up my routes in the passing game," Helm said. "I think people know that I can be a force in the blocking game, and I just try to ride that wave this offseason and get on the JUGS passing game, work on my hands, work on my releases off the ball."
Texas football kicks off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Colorado State Rams.