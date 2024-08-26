Longhorns Country

Texas TE Gunnar Helm 'Taking It All In' Ahead of Senior Season

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm is feeling the excitement ahead of the season opener.

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) celebrates the touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners defense in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) celebrates the touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners defense in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Classes on the Forty Acres just started, and Texas football has to manage the first week of studies with the excitement around the beginning of the 2024 season against Colorado State on Saturday.

Fourth-year tight end Gunnar Helm feels that buzz going from class to class and meeting new people, and for him, everyone he sees shares this energy ahead of the Saturday opener.

This isn't just a new season for Helm, it's the start of his last ride with the Longhorns, and every moment will count.

Texas' Keilan Robinson (7) celebrates his touchdown with Gunnar Helm (85) in the second half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I do my best to take it all in," Helm said. "I mean, especially since it's my last year, definitely going to stop and take a look around every once in a while. The Bevo walk in the stadium pregame, after the game, singing The Eyes of Texas, so anything I can do."

As a junior in 2023, Helm played in all 14 games with six starts and totaled 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He scored his maiden touchdown against Oklahoma in the heated Red River Rivalry. His performance earned him an honorable mention spot on the All-Big 12 team, and in the offseason, the tight end worked to better his all-around game.

"(I'm) just crisping up my routes in the passing game," Helm said. "I think people know that I can be a force in the blocking game, and I just try to ride that wave this offseason and get on the JUGS passing game, work on my hands, work on my releases off the ball."

Texas football kicks off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Colorado State Rams.

