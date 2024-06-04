'He's Their Guy!' Analyst Reveals Why Texas QB Competition Narrative is 'Overblown'
The Texas Longhorns have arguably the best quarterback room in the country, led by starter Quinn Ewers.
Still, Ewers - who is fresh off of leading his team to the College Football Playoffs - still faces questions and criticisms from outside sources as to whether or not he is the Horns' best option, or whether coach Steve Sarkisian should go with Arch Manning.
Yes, there is still somehow a debate for some about whether the battle-tested Ewers or the unproven and inexperienced Manning should start for a national championship-contending team.
Fortunately, the only opinions that matter are inside the building for the Longhorns, where, as college football analyst Joel Klatt recently revealed during an interview with Collin Cowherd, Ewers is viewed as the unquestioned leader of the program.
“I do find it fascinating. Everybody that asks me about Texas is like, ‘Well, when’s Arch going to be ready?’," Klatt said. "I go down to Texas, I talk with Steve Sarkisian, I talk with Quinn Ewers, I talk with the players. I talk with everybody around there and all they talk about is Quinn Ewers. That’s all they talk about. He’s their guy! I think people need to really wrap their heads around that. He is going to be a viable Heisman Trophy candidate. He’s one of the reasons why they will be, again, one of the best teams in the country.”
Ewers has backed up that status as a leader as well. Ewers, proved time and time again last year that he was capable of performing at a big-time level. He beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He led the Horns to tough wins against TCU and Iowa State, as well as leading the Horns to a Big 12 title with a record-setting performance.
And he could get even better.
Heading into Year 3 in Steve Sarkisian's offense, it is very possible that Ewers takes another meteoric jump, much like he did from Year 1 to Year 2. That said, even if he doesn't, and his improvements are simply marginal, he has already proven to be good enough to lead the Longhorns to the verge of a national title. This, in turn, led Ewers to be at the forefront of the conversation for both the Heisman Trophy, as well as to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.
As such, Klatt believes that, despite the immense talent for Manning, the idea of a 'QB competition' in Austin was always an overblown narrative.
That said, the redshirt freshman still needs to be ready.
"I think that there is an overblown perception of how close the quarterback battle is. That doesn’t mean Arch isn’t good because he is, and there’s a good chance that, at some point, he’s going to have to play. Ewers has been hurt in his career, they’re going to blow some people out... There’s a good chance that all of these backups at all of these schools are going to have to play."
We will get our first good look at the 2024 version of Ewers - and presumably Manning as well - on August 31 in Austin, when the Longhorns season kicks off against Colorado State.