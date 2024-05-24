Texas Longhorns QBs Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning Headline 2024 Manning Passing Academy
The pair of quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will be representing the Texas Longhorns at the 2024 Manning Passing Academy, per a report from FOX 8 New Orleans reporter Garland Gillen. Hosted on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA, the two quarterbacks will headline a group of many notable SEC quarterbacks.
Georgia’s Carson Beck, Missouri’s Brady Cook, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Florida’s Graham Mertz, Mississippi State’s Blake Shapen and Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold will all join the pair of Longhorns as headline quarterbacks at the camp.
The camp is hosted by Archie, Cooper, Eli, and Peyton Manning, relatives of Arch, and they have been running it for 27 years. The camp is rumored to have over 1,500 campers learning from some of the elite quarterbacks in the nation and is a staple of off-season football activities.
Ewers threw for over 3,400 yards in 2023 with a 69% completion percentage and 22 touchdowns. Ewers led the Longhorns to its first Big 12 championship in 14 years and a trip to its first-ever college football playoff game.
Manning, who saw limited action in the regular season last year, is coming off of an explosive showing during the Orange-White Spring Game, in which he threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation entering 2024, and Manning is seen as arguably the best backup quarterback a team could have. The two are the only duo representing a college at the camp, and both are notable enough to deserve it by themselves.