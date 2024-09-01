Texas vs. Michigan Betting Odds: Longhorns Trending Up?
In the wake of Texas' brutal 52-0 shutout against the Colorado State Rams, predictions surrounding how the Longhorns will fare in Ann Arbor next weekend against No. 9 Michigan have shifted in favor of head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team.
Sports betting company FanDuel now has No. 4 Texas as a 6.5-point favorite over the reigning national champions, with the over/under point total set at 49.5.
The Wolverines lost 13 star players to the 2024 NFL Draft, the most out of all NCAA schools this spring, including beloved quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Michigan will also be entering its first full season under new head coach Sherrone Moore, who served as the Wolverines' tight end coach from 2018-2024 and replaced former coach Jim Harbaugh after he took the head job with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Needless to say, this year's Michigan squad will look quite different in all aspects, which can give Texas the upper hand it needs coming in as the visiting opponent. The Longhorns and college football fans alike caught a glimpse of what to expect next weekend during the Wolverines' Week 1 matchup against Fresno State on Saturday, which ended up being a closer game than anyone imagined. Michigan ultimately came away with a 30-10 win thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter burst, and while a dominant defense kept the Bulldogs at bay, questions were raised about Moore's offensive line.
Despite the losses of key players and a head coach that sent them to three consecutive College Football Playoff berths, Sarkisian said the Wolverines are stilll an obstacle that will take heavy preparation within the coming week.
"Going to Michigan is a heck of a challenge," Sarkisian said during Saturday's post-game press conference. "I know everyone's going to point out that they lost 13 draft picks. Well, we lost 11 too, right? And so, but everyone's saying we're a pretty good team. And so I think good programs reload. They've got they've got players. They know how to develop their players. They've been to the College Football Playoff three years in a row. And then they finally won it last year. So they've got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster."
Texas' own players have made comments on how they have already begun to lock in for the upcoming matchup in the moments following their season-opener win. Sixth-year senior linebacker David Gbenda seemed to be one of the more enthusiastic teammates during post-game press conference when asked about the game on the horizon.
"It's gonna be a great game, and I know that they're going to be just as juiced up as we are," Gbenda said. "So going to that environment and just getting ready to face the level of competition is going to be amazing. It's going to be fun. But also the level of preparation, of course, is going to have to get more detailed than that, but Coach Sark and the coaches are going to get us ready for that."
Breezing past Colorado State won't be enough to confidently secure Texas' odds at beating Michigan, but it's a promising outlook, especially after looking into the Wolverines' performance against Fresno State. It'll be all hands on deck for both teams on Sept. 7 when ESPN's College GameDay heads to Ann Arbor in what will be a hard-fought battle between two college football powerhouses.