Next Nick Saban? No, Steve Sarkisian Is One In His Own

Despite working under Nick Saban for years, Steve Sarkisian will be his own type of coach down in Austin for the Longhorns.

The stars at night are already bright, but when working with Nick Saban, they'll be blazing down in Texas. That will be the first notion first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to break for the Longhorns in 2021.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator patiently waited for the right job to come back his way. A moment to coach in Austin? Too hard to pass up. In the meantime, Sark built a rapport of winning once again in Tuscaloosa.

There's a stigma of being a Saban assistant. Not only is there the notion of trying to win early while fixing a program, but also keep the legacy of winning alive way from the seven-time national champion.

Sarkisian though isn't your average Saban disciple. He's also not trying to be the next Saban.

Instead, he hopes to be the first Sark.

"One of the mistakes you can make as a head coach or as a first-time head coach is trying to emulate the guy you just worked for. In reality, that's not really you," Sarkisian said Tuesday on "G-Bag Nation'' on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "Those are his principles."

This won't be Sarkisian's first rodeo commanding a team. The long time OC under Pete Carroll spent seven seasons combined at Washington and USC before becoming an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2016.

The difference between Sark and names of the past is learning to build. Instead of speaking of what went wrong under the Tom Herman regime, he elected to find the positives to build a stronger foundation down in Austin for years to come.

"We got a roster in place that is talented," Sarkisian said. "It's our job as coaches to develop that talent, put them in a position to be successful, whether it's on the field or off the field."

To win, it takes time. It also takes recruiting. That's one thing the Longhorns haven't been able to do. In the state, Texas A&M has controlled the recruiting trail since 2018 and the arrival of Jimbo Fisher.

That's the second area where he'll have to be his own person to win.

"We got to continue to build the roster the way we want it to look," Sarkisian followed. "From our position profiles, from our numbers by position, from the style of play that we're looking for."

Sark's second chance at Alabama led to a second chance in becoming a head coach. However, for those thinking that the Longhorns will be an Alabama copycat, think again.

A new era means a new mantra for Sarkisian in Austin.

