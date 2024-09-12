Longhorns Country

How to Watch Texas vs. UTSA: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds

The Longhorns are back home for the third matchup of the season.

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
After a statement win over Michigan at the Big House, the Longhorns are back home to continue a streak of dominance over unranked, non-conference teams.

"We're very excited for the ball game Saturday night," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "The energy that I know will be in that stadium, not only from our fans, but I think from our teams. I think those two things working off one another are exciting. It's fun to on the road and play in a hostile environment, but there's nothing like playing at home when you have

Texas and UTSA had very different starts to their seasons. While Texas impressed many by winning at Michigan, UTSA disappointed in its first-ever loss to rivals Texas State. Nonetheless, Sarkisian isn't taking the opponents lightly.

"I think they're really good up front defensively," Sarkisian said. "They've got length, they've got size. Their two interior guys are big people. You know, a couple of years ago, we had a hard time running the ball early, and then Bijan (Robinson) got himself going there. But these guys had a good scheme and it all starts with the way they play up front. We got to do a better job this year trying to block them."

Here is how to watch the week three matchup:

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

WHAT: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners

WHERE: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

WHEN: Saturday September 14, 2024, 6 P.M. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin

BETTING Odds via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Texas -35.5 (-110), UTSA +35.5 (+110)

OVER/UNDER: 56.5

MONEYLINE: UTSA +7000, Texas -100000

