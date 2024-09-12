How to Watch Texas vs. UTSA: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds
After a statement win over Michigan at the Big House, the Longhorns are back home to continue a streak of dominance over unranked, non-conference teams.
"We're very excited for the ball game Saturday night," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "The energy that I know will be in that stadium, not only from our fans, but I think from our teams. I think those two things working off one another are exciting. It's fun to on the road and play in a hostile environment, but there's nothing like playing at home when you have
Texas and UTSA had very different starts to their seasons. While Texas impressed many by winning at Michigan, UTSA disappointed in its first-ever loss to rivals Texas State. Nonetheless, Sarkisian isn't taking the opponents lightly.
"I think they're really good up front defensively," Sarkisian said. "They've got length, they've got size. Their two interior guys are big people. You know, a couple of years ago, we had a hard time running the ball early, and then Bijan (Robinson) got himself going there. But these guys had a good scheme and it all starts with the way they play up front. We got to do a better job this year trying to block them."
Here is how to watch the week three matchup:
WHAT: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners
WHERE: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
WHEN: Saturday September 14, 2024, 6 P.M. CT
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN
HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin
BETTING Odds via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas -35.5 (-110), UTSA +35.5 (+110)
OVER/UNDER: 56.5
MONEYLINE: UTSA +7000, Texas -100000