Texas Opens as Big Favorites vs. UTSA
AUSTIN -- Coming off their statement win over Michigan, the Texas Longhorns will close out non-conference play with two home games, starting with Saturday's I-35-themed meeting with the UTSA Roadrunners.
After moving ahead of Ohio State in the AP Poll, No. 2 Texas will now host the Roadrunners as a big betting favorite. Per SI Sportbook, the Longhorns are currently a 34.5-point favorite headed into the game. The over/under is set at 53.5 while UTSA's moneyline is currently +1200.
The game will mark a reunion for Texas edge rusher Trey Moore. The San Antonio native and Smithson Valley product played three seasons at UTSA before transferring to Texas this offseason. He played against the Longhorns in Austin when the two teams met during the 2022 season. After an early scare, Texas won that contest 41-20.
"Heading into this week, we know we have a dangerous opponent," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of UTSA on Monday. "The toughest opponents to play are the ones that are wounded, that are backed into a corner. And UTSA has got a very talented team, really well coached., Coach (Jeff) Traylor has done a nice job there, and they're a little wounded coming out of last week. So we know we're going to get their best shot. We're going to get their best version. And so we got to prepare really well this week like we have the previous two weeks. We're going to get their best shot. We need to ensure that they get our best shot."
The Roadrunners (1-1) are coming off a blowout, 49-10 loss to Texas State on Saturday. UTSA is playing its first season without five-year starting quarterback Frank Harris, who, alongside Moore, is arguably the best player in the program's history.
Texas and UTSA will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.