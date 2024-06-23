Longhorns Country

‘Hypocrite!’ Mother of Former Texas WR Takes Shot at Steve Sarkisian

The Texas vs. Oklahoma rivalry has taken an unexpected turn on social media this offseason.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during spring practice at the Frank Denius practice fields in Austin, Tuesday , March 19, 2024.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during spring practice at the Frank Denius practice fields in Austin, Tuesday , March 19, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman
The Red River Rivalry is taking on an interesting form on social media this offseason as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners get set for their official arrival to the SEC.

Bonnie Thompson, the mother of former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson, has seen both sides of the Longhorns and Sooners after her son transferred to OU last offseason, and as a result, possesses a unique perspective of one of the most heated rivalries in sports.

However, things took an unexpected turn on social media Wednesday.

While replying on X (Twitter) to a Texas-themed discussion regarding a phony post from a college football news parody account, Bonnie Thompson delivered an out-of-nowhere jab to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in regards to NIL.

The parody account jokingly tweeted that Texas offered recent 2026 QB commit Dia Bell a $9.2 million NIL deal which, of course, is untrue. An Oklahoma fan, clearly recognizing the joke, responded with a playful jab toward Texas regarding Oklahoma transfer Damonic Williams, tweeting: "Didn’t Texas fans call Damonic Williams an ‘overpay?' Because holy overpay."

It’s possible that the presence of the parody account went over Thompson’s head, as she called out Sarkisian in response to the Oklahoma fan’s joke.

"Plus everyone knows Sark is a hypocrite!” she tweeted.

Texas fans quickly came to the defense of Sarkisian.

“I never ever wanna see you say anything else about how you don’t throw shade at Texas any chance you get,” wrote one Texas fan. "Stop bein such a hater & worry about that side of the red river.”

Bonnie responded: "It’s MY story, so I’ll do as I please! You know zero about this as you have no role here!”

This was just the start of multiple back-and-forth tweets between Thompson and other users on X. Regardless of who’s right or wrong, this is just the latest chapter in a Red River Rivalry that is only set to get more heated next season.

As for Brenen Thompson, he played in nine games during his one year at Texas, posting one catch for 32 yards. He found more success with the Sooners last season, tallying seven catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas and Oklahoma will meet as SEC foes for the first time next season when the Red River Rivalry kicks off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m CT.

