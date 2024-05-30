Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte Thinks Texas vs. OU Is Already SEC's Best Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have been facing off on the gridiron since 1900, making it one of the longest-standing - and best - rivalries in college football.
Since 1929, the two teams have faced off annually in Dallas, and in 1932, the matchup was moved to the Cotton Bowl at the Texas State Fair, where it still stands to this day.
Over that time, the Red River Rivalry has evolved into one of the most unique matchups in the nation, with the fans dividing the stadium 50/50 with a split at the 50-yard line between over 90,000 strong. On top of that, there typically hundreds of thousands of additional fans outside of the stadium on the fair grounds as well, making the atmosphere unlike anything else in the spot.
As such, with the Longhorns making their debut in the SEC next fall, Texas AD Chris Del Conte believes the game is the best rivalry in the conference.
“Have you been to the Red River Rivalry yet?” Del Conte asked during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show at the SEC Spring Meetings. “It’s ridiculous, it’s the greatest thing ever. They may talk about the Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl. It’s nothing like this game at the State Fair.”
Of course, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Georgia vs. Florida) and the Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn) have reigned supreme as the SEC's top two rivalry games for decades now.
But they're not the only intense rivalries in the conference either. The Egg Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State) might be the most toxic rivalry in the nation, while Alabama vs. LSU has been the most impactful game in the conference for quite some time. That's not even taking into account Auburn vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Tennessee, or Ole Miss vs. LSU.
Not to mention, the Horns are also set to renew their heated rivalry with Texas A&M on Nov. 30, which could also immediately be thrust into the forefront of the conference's most heated annual rivalries.
That said, Del Conte believes there is just something difference about the Texas/OU matchup that sets it apart from the rest.
“You have 330,000 people outside,” Del Conte said. “Iron Bowl is awesome, don’t get me wrong. At night, it’s great. Same with the Cocktail Party. But this game is nuts.”
The Longhorns and Sooners will face off in the 120th edition of the rivalry in Dallas on October 12, with the kickoff set for 2:30 pm CT on ABC.