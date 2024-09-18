Isaiah Bond Clocked As One Of Fastest Players in College Football
Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond had the game of his career against UTSA last Saturday.
The win over the Roadrunners was the wide receiver's first 100-yard receiving game and first multi-touchdown reception contest with two. On top of that, Bond became the only college football player to reach the 22 mph mark this season.
Bond reached the speed in his second-half 50-yard touchdown with a pace of 22.1 mph, 0.2 ahead of Clemson's wide receiver Bryan Wesco who recorded 21.9 mph in week two, per Real Analytics.
Real Analytics ranks the the fastest college football performances weekly, and Bond's speed was comparable to an Olympic sprinter. Usain Bolt's record in the 100-yard dash in 2009 was 23.35 mph.
Fellow Texas wide receiver Ryan Niblett achieved the 22 mph feat in the season opener against Colorado State. For Bond, the Longhorn wide receiver room is the strongest in the country.
"We have probably the best wide receiver room in the country, hands down," Bond said. "We have a lot of talent so far from the vets and the young guys. I mean, there's talent all over the room."
Quarterback Arch Manning also had a stellar performance on Saturday and his 67-yard touchdown ran 20.7 mph. That was Manning's first collegiate touchdown run.
Bond has been a key figure in this year's Texas team and leads the Longhorns with 13 receptions, 215 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Manning and Bond received national honors following their performances. Manning earned the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award player of the week as well as SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Bond received honorable mentions.