Isaiah Bond Explains 'Business Move' to Transfer to Texas
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns dipped into the transfer portal this offseason to transform their receiving room, which had arguably its best performance of non-conference play in Saturday's 56-7 win over UTSA.
Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond helped lead the way with a team-high five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. It marked the first 100-yard game of his college career.
Through the first three games of the season, he's Texas' leading receiver with 13 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He's showing why he was one of the top transfers in the portal during the offseason.
When speaking with the media postgame, Bond didn't hesistate to admit that his decision to transfer to Texas came down to Nick Saban's retirement.
"Nick Saban, my head coach in my last school year retired. So I decided to make a business move and move on," Bond said.
When asked "Why Texas?" Bond said his decision came down to Steve Sarkisian.
"We had a great relationship me coming out of high school," Bond said of Sarkisian. "As soon as I de-committed that relationship picked up quickly. That's the reason why I came here."
Bond's move has clearly been paying off in what could turn into a career-best year and potential selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Adjustment's going great I would say," Bond said. "We're just getting better with the offense. Guys have welcomed me with open arms, so it's been a great transistion. I can't complain."
Bond is already five yards short of the total yardage he had (220) during his freshman year in Tuscaloosa. He's also already two receiving touchdowns away from the five total touchdowns he had in two years with the Tide. The Longhorns entered this season with an unclear No. 1 receiver, but Bond has started to emerge into that role.
No. 1 Texas hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.