Texas WR Isaiah Bond 'Sets The Tone' in Career-Best Performance
Overshadowed by quarterback Quinn Ewers' injury and a great performance from second-string Arch Manning, Isaiah Bond was a key figure in Texas' 56-7 win over UTSA.
Bond scored the Longhorns' first touchdown of the night in the first quarter and put his second score, a 50-yard touchdown, in at the start of the second half. The Alabama transfer finished the game with five receptions for 103 yards in what was by far his best performance so far as a Longhorn.
The touchdown started the scoring. Bond caught three balls for 34 yards in the opening drive. Saturday's win marked Bond's first 100-yard receiving game and first multi-touchdown reception contest in 30 career appearances at Texas and Alabama.
"Isaiah kind of set the tone for us early in the game," head coach Steve Sarkisian said.
Texas went into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead and into halftime up 28-7. Bond talked about the talent in the receiving room when speaking to the media after the game.
"We have probably the best wide receiver room in the country, hands down," Bond said. "We have a lot of talent so far from the vets and the young guys. I mean, there's talent all over the room."
In a game that saw changes at quarterback, such as the heavy feature of Manning and even third-string quarterback Trey Owens making an appearance in the last quarter, Bond and the Texas offense of Ryan Wingo, Matthew Golden, Johntay Cook II and Silas Bolden were crucial.
"They all played really well," Manning said. "They make it a little easier for me."
Since first stepping on campus, Bond has proven to teammates, coaches and fans that he can be a replacement for former wide receiver Xavier Worthy, now with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.
When conference play kicks off, Bond's speed and familiarity with the SEC will take the Longhorns to another level.