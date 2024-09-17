Arch Manning, Isaiah Bond Receive National Honors
AUSTIN -- In Texas' 56-7 rout of UTSA, several players got the chance to stand out. But two exceeded all of the expectations and had stellar games, earning them national recognition.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning and junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond each caught the eye of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the award for college football's most outstanding offensive player. Manning entered the game in the second quarter for an injured Quinn Ewers and Bond played the entire game, scoring the opening touchdown along with one in the third quarter.
Bond, who received honorable mention honors this week caught five passes for a career-high 103 yards and two touchdowns. After transferring from Alabama in the offseason, Bond wasted no time making an impact for the Longhorns.
Bond was able to find a connection with both quarterbacks, catching a touchdown pass from each. In the third quarter, he solidified his career-best performance with a 51-yard touchdown reception from Manning, who had a stellar game.
Manning shined in the absence of Ewers, completing nine of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. He also showed off his speed, running for a 67-yard touchdown, the longest by a Texas quarterback since Vince Young in 2005.
Manning's performance earned him the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award player of the week along with other honors. He was also named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 List for the best eight quarterbacks of the week and named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
His 67-yard touchdown run added him to the short list of SEC freshman quarterbacks to run for a touchdown longer than 65 yards, making him just the fifth in the last 15 years. In his second appearance of the season, he showed why he was the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and No. 1 overall quarterback.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian had high praise for Manning. He recognized the hype that comes with the name, noting that he doesn't have to do anything special to prepare Manning for the spotlight.
"I don't do anything," Sarkisian said. "Arch is just another guy on our team, and the reason I'm able to do that is because that's who Arch is. He's a selfless teammate. He cares about the guys on the team. He cares about Quinn. They've got a great relationship. He works his tail off. He wants to play good football for them, because he knows how hard everybody's working."
With Ewers listed as questionable going into this week's game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Manning may get the chance to have another big game this weekend and earn more awards.