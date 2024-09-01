Jahdae Barron Helps Longhorns Break In Turnover Sword in Stalwart Effort
A Colorado State Rams wide receiver beat two Texas defensive backs and looked like he was going to be wide-open for a touchdown. The ball was in the air and all he had to do was wait for it.
That was until Jaddae Barron came flying in from his spot on the field and picked off the pass.
"It was a trick play and I did what Coach Joseph told me," Barron said afterwards. "I was patient and I made a play on the ball."
That would be the closest that Colorado State would come to having a big play against the stingy Longhorns pass defense that yielded less than 100 yards in passing offense. The Longhorns shut out the Rams 52-0 at DKR Stadium in Austin.
“Jahdae (Barron) is a really versatile player for us, and there’s going to be different games where he kind of plays different spots," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "He was really prepared to play three positions today. He could have played corner, star, or safety, and that’s the veteran player in him, the savvy player in him that allows us to do that.”
Barron was pleased with his performance but knows he could clean up some things, with the rest of the defensive backs. He said the effort was there, but there is still room to improve.
"As a team, there are always things to clean up, but I think we did a really good job," Barron said. "Effort is everything and is something you can't coach; it just has to be in your heart, and I feel like everybody on the defense in orange was flying around today showing that. For me, I need to clean up a lot of stuff, but I'll get with Coach Joseph this week."
Barron set a goal for the season. He wants to improve one day at a time.
"Coach Joseph wants me to trust the process and be patient," Barron said.. "I have a good football IQ and I see things."
Finally, Barron was the first to get the turnover sword. It was something new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen started this season. He brought it with him from Arizona.
“It’s a turnover sword and we’re supposed to stack balls to the top,” Barron said. “We did not do that, so we have to get more turnovers.”
The Longhorns play Michigan next Saturday in The Big House, in Ann Arbor at 11 am CT on Fox.