Jake Majors Added to William V Campbell Trophy Watch List
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced on Tuesday that Texas center Jake Majors will be a nominee for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy.
The NFF website states that the William V Campbell Trophy "recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."
Furthermore, to qualify for the trophy, you must be a senior in your last year of eligibility or a graduate student, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2, have outstanding football ability as a starter, and have exemplary leadership on the field, class, and community.
Majors has already been named to the 2024 preseason watch list for the Remington Trophy. The starting center has stacked up quite an impressive resume of athletic awards such as being a 2023 semifinalist for the Joe Moore award and 2023 honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.
His academic achievements are even more impressive. Majors is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection as well as a seven-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll
Texas's last player to be named to the William V Campbell Trophy watch list is kicker Cameron Dicker in 2021 who made it to being a semifinalist.
The Longhorns have a lot of history with this award. Texas is only one of four schools to have multiple players win the trophy since its inception in 1990.
The first player to win from Texas was center Dallas Griffin in 2007. Defensive end Sam Acho also won it as a Longhorn in 2010.
For Majors to win, he will first have to be named a semifinalist which will be announced in late September, and then a finalist in late October. After that, the winner is announced in December after the regular season has concluded.