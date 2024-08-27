'We Over Me': Jake Majors Shares Thoughts on Texas Culture Created by Steve Sarkisian
Over the three years head coach Steve Sarkisian has been at the University of Texas, we have heard the word 'culture' a lot.
Sarkisian makes it very apparent how much it means to him to have his team in the same mindset, working together as one.
And with a 12-2 last season, the culture seems to be working pretty well. Offensive lineman Jake Majors seems like a big supporter of how Sarkisian has ran things at the program for the last three years.
"At every great program, it always has to start from the top, and trickle its way down," Majors said "It's we over me. Put your feelings aside and let's go to work. I think he does a great job."
Majors mentioned the transition he had to make after spending his freshman season in 2020 with Tom Herman.
"There was players here that kind of embodied what Herman wanted to do," Majors said. "When Sark came in, he did a great job of trying to implement his culture."
Majors also mentioned how it's important for the veterans of the team to help supply the motivation to help others buy in to the culture of the program.
"Players might not hear him, because he's a head coach. 'I'm just a scout team guy, what does he care about me?" Majors said. "If a player comes up to them and reciprocates and talks to him about this is what the coach wants."
Someone who is following this standard to a great degree is Quinn Ewers according to Majors.
"Everybody looks up to him. Everybody knows what Quinn's about," Majors said. "You know he's about taking this program to where rightfully it deserves to be. And nobody's embodied that more than him."
What matters most to Majors about Sarkisian's "culture", has been the winning part.
"I was really proud of the way that we've brought Texas back to where it deserves," Majors said. "I told myself I wanted to bring Texas better to where it was whenever I got here. And I feel like I've done that."