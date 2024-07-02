Jim Schlossnagle Flips Another Former Texas A&M Commit to Texas
Texas Longhorns baseball keeps the fire burning after the bombshell hiring of Jim Schlossnagle in late June, securing another Texas A&M recruiting flip.
Class of 2025 pitcher Jadyn Furgason has officially flipped from A&M to Texas per his Twitter. The Missouri native stands at 6’2 and officially clocked a 94-mile-per-hour fastball at the end of May, a seven MPH increase from two years prior.
The right-hander is currently playing at the Perfect Game national showcase until July 5. The showcase is held in Phoenix, AZ, and features some of the best in the region.
Furgason, who is the No. 6 ranked pitcher in the state of Missouri, is the fourth former Aggie pitching recruit to flip to Texas since Schlossnagle and the rest of his staff came to Austin. Much of this success is attributed to new pitching coach Max Weiner, who helped make Texas A&M one of the best pitching programs in the nation in 2024.
Texas now bolsters a strong 2025 class that has only gotten better since Schlossnagle hopped on board. Early today, elite arm Grady Westphal also flipped from A&M, a true blockbuster signing for the Longhorns. Westphal, Furgason, and the other A&M flips will join a class of batters that will look to bring a huge impact to the program in the future. While Weiner has gotten a hold of the Aggie pitchers, Schlossnagle has been able to keep key batters like Anthony Pack Jr. and Gavin Fien, two of the highest-rated players in the 2025 class.
As Texas awaits the results of the MLB draft in the coming weeks, Schlossnagle will still need to look towards next year in hopes of immediate success. Though the class of 2025 looks to be extremely strong, ranked as the No. 2 class by perfect game before the start of the 2024 season, the Longhorns still have some concerns about the 2024 draft.
Even if the Horns lose pitchers like Jason Flores and Levi Sterling to the pros, guys like Furgason are sure to soften the blow as Weiner and Schlossnagle continue to build up the program.