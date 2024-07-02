Texas Baseball Flips Elite 2025 Texas A&M Recruit Grady Westphal
It has officially been one week since the Texas Longhorns announced the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle as its next head coach. In that timeframe, he and his staff hit the ground running in regards to loading up on elite recruits.
Rather than focusing solely on the transfer portal or high school recruiting, they've placed an emphasis on both aspects so far.
Out of the portal, they've landed a trio of talented pitchers in Penn's Eli Trop, LSU's Aiden Moffett, and Arizona State's Thomas Burns to go with outfielder Easton Winfield from Louisiana-Monroe.
In the high school ranks, Schlossnagle and his staff were able to flip a pair of elite recruits in the 2025 class from Texas A&M in Sam Cozart and Jack Paris. Keeping that momentum going, they flipped Grady Westphal on Tuesday afternoon.
Westphal, a right-handed pitcher out of Blue Valley HS (KS), is one of the best pitching prospects in the 2025 class and another Aggie flip for Schlossnagle. Standing at 6-3 and 185 pounds, the righty takes control of the rubber every time he sets foot on the mound.
He boasts a strong mix of pitches, starting with a commanding fastball that sits in the low 90s and blows hitters away. Pairing that with a filthy slider, Westphal makes batters look silly as he racks up a healthy amount of swings-and-misses.
Getting recruits of this caliber should be the expectation for programs like Texas, an expectation that Schlossnagle has exceeded in his first week with the program. As the Longhorns look to get back to being perennial College World Series contenders and making consistent trips to Omaha, Schlossnagle and his staff's ability to recruit at an elite level will go a long way to restoring that tradition.