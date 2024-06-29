Jim Schlossnagle Says He & His Staff Received Death Threats After Leaving Texas A&M for Texas
AUSTIN - Sometimes, rivalries can be fun, with two schools playfully jabbing at one another on social media, or arguing passionately in a public setting.
Other times, however, things can go to far.
We have seen it before in college sports, with some fans resorting to violence, harassment, and even threats in order to get their feelings across.
According to new Texas Longhorns head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle that is exactly what happened to him.
During an interview with the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Schlossnagle revealed to Stefan Stevenson that he and his staff were harassed and even received death threats after he left the job at Texas A&M to come to Austin.
"I knew this would be a controversial move, leaving Texas A&M for Texas. But I didn’t anticipate the venom that my family, our staff, and their families have received," Schlossnagle said in the interview. "Death threats, endless text messages, and other things. I do believe that most Aggies are really good people, and I have heard many positive things from many of them, but the vocal minority certainly has been aggressive, to say the least."
Of course, death threats and harassment are never acceptable forms of behavior in any scenario.
It is also the more irrational vocal minority that gets heard over the vast majority of any fan base. However, things as simple as deciding to change jobs can cause that vocal minority to go overboard in more ways than one.
And even for someone like Schlossnagle, who took the program to historic heights and always had the best intentions, things can turn ugly in a heartbeat.
"I took the job at Texas A&M thinking it would be my last job, and I signed a contract with a massive buyout if I left for any other school in Texas," Schlossnagle said. "I signed that willingly with no intention of leaving."
Still, things can change - for anyone.
Steve Sarkisian left his job as the offensive coordinator of Alabama. Mack Brown left North Carolina. Jimbo Fisher left Florida State.
Coaches leave for new - and better - opportunities all the time. In fact, just last year in college football, there were more than 30 coaching changes across the country.
Just like most of those coaches, Schlossnagle did things the right way, waiting until his team's season was over, before having any serious discussions about heading to Austin.
"We never talked seriously about me going to Texas until the very end," Schlossnagle said. "We landed back in College Station after Omaha, I met with the few players I could face to face to let them know this could happen and that, due to the NCAA rules, I wouldn’t be able to talk to them again. Chris met me at my house that day. We spoke for about two hours, and then I made the decision and went to Austin."
All that said no matter how many times Schlossnagle tells his side of the story, that same vocal minority that has allegedly threatened and harassed him, his staff, and their families will continue to hold their irrational opinions for some time.
And eventually, those feelings will subside. That is, until the Longhorns' first trip to Blue Bell Park with Schlossnagle at the helm.
Until then, however, it will be business as usual for the Longhorns' new skipper, as he attempts to add depth and talent to his new roster.