Jordan Spieth Compares Scottie Scheffler's Personality to NBA Superstar
Texas Longhorns alum Scottie Scheffler's recent dominance in golf is only measurable against that of Tiger Woods. But even Scheffler himself has called the comparisons "a bit silly."
The questions about how they compare as superstar presences, however, will undoubtedly keep coming as long as Scheffler's reign continues.
In his post-tournament press conference at The Open, fellow former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth was asked about how the two stack up, responding with the belief that the difference comes in Scheffler's personality, saying "[nobody] is like him."
Scheffler's NBA comparison, according to Spieth
Spieth views Scheffler as a character very distinct from the golf-transcending figure that Woods is, mentioning a basketball superstar he thinks is similar to Scheffler's strictly-business personality.
"I'm thinking about so many other sports, and Nikola Jokić is the only guy I can think of that's equally unassuming in any sport in the modern era," Spieth said. "And I'm happy if anyone can find another example, but it's very rare. Most people lean into it and take advantage of it."
Jokić, an NBA champion and three-time league MVP, is considered arguably the best player in the NBA currently. But similar to Scheffler's off-the-course identity, Jokić has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight when off of the court, spending the offseason in his native Serbia and prioritizing family life. It has been a running joke amongst basketball fans that Jokić treats the NBA like his 9-to-5 job.
"The job is done. We can go home now," Jokić said in his post-game interview after winning the 2023 NBA Finals.
Scheffler's personality
Since 2022, Scheffler has won a lot, to put it simply. He has earned PGA Tour Player of the Year three times in a row and is well on his way to a fourth. Scheffler is three-fourths the way to golf's career grand slam.
Yet, Scheffler has also been outspoken that winning does not mean everything to him. In his press conference on July 15 ahead of The Open in Northern Ireland, he reiterated it:
"It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes," Scheffler said. "It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling. To win the Byron Nelson Championship at home [in Texas in May] -- I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf to have an opportunity to win that tournament. And you win it. You celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister’s there, it’s such an amazing moment. And then it’s like, ‘Okay, now what are we going to eat for dinner?’ Life goes on.”
Scheffler continued expressing his truth, sharing that the fame of being a successful golfer does not mean it's "a fulfilling life."
“It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart," Scheffler said.
That presser preceded a major tournament the former Longhorn ran away with -- Scheffler lifted the Claret Jug on Sunday after winning by four strokes at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Following the final round, Scheffler named The Open "one of his best performances mentally" after only having one over-par hole throughout the weekend. Even then, he remained at his humblest.
"I don't feel any different because I've won a golf tournament," Scheffler said. "This is not the be-all, end-all for me, but I'm extremely grateful for it. I kid you not, I have worked since I was two or three years old to have a chance to play professional golf for a living. And now I've been able to win tournaments that I just dreamed of playing in. ... But, my faith and my family is what's most important to me, and I try to live as normal of a life as possible because I feel like a normal guy."
Last week at The Open showed all sides of Scottie Scheffler, both as a person and as a player. He is a "normal guy" that has taken the golf world by storm.