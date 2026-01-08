SI

Why Jordan Spieth (and Others) May Be Ready to Crash the World Top 10

The SI Golf staff continues to preview the new season with a look at which players may be ready for a big jump into the world's elite.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter, Max Schreiber, Bob Harig

Jordan Spieth has fallen to 80th in the world, might he be poised for a big 2026 once fully back from injury?
Jordan Spieth has fallen to 80th in the world, might he be poised for a big 2026 once fully back from injury? / Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Are you ready for the 2026 golf season?

More than three months have passed since the Ryder Cup, four months since the Tour Championship and—gasp!—five months since the British Open, the last major championship of 2025.

SI Golf is previewing the new year, from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf and more. So far we have predicted the major champions, debated whether world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will bag another PGA Tour Player of the Year award and discussed if Rory McIlroy will add to his major count one year after completing the career Grand Slam.

Today, we ask which players are ready to make a big move in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Which player currently ranked outside the world top 30 will end the season in the top 10?

Bob Harig: Jordan Spieth. It’s hard to believe, but Spieth has dropped to 80th in the OWGR after a lackluster season attempting to return from injury and surgery. He’s got a lot to prove this year and getting back on track after an offseason after a lengthy offseason will clearly be one of the storylines. So will his ability to qualify for signature events without sponsor invites.

Jeff Ritter: No one. I like Sam Burns and Shane Lowry to potentially crack the top 10 this year, but they’re currently in the high-20s and not outside No. 30. I don’t see anyone that far out finishing in the top 10 … but it wouldn’t surprise me if someone out there proves me wrong.

Max Schreiber: Akshay Bhatia. He was knocking on the door of cracking the top 20 a year ago, but endured some growing pains in 2025 with four top 10s in 26 starts. Still just 23, the sky is the limit for the lefty. And a win or two should be able to springboard him in the OWGR. 

Michael Brennan plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second day of the 2025 RSM Classic.
Michael Brennan went straight from PGA Tour Americas to the PGA Tour after a win last fall in Utah. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Schwarb: Michael Brennan. I’m going to hitch onto a possible comet; this 23-year-old who had been playing the PGA Tour Americas got a sponsor exemption last fall in Utah and won it to earn his Tour card without seeing the Korn Ferry Tour. And it was no fluke, even in a softer-field fall event—he won by four shots with monster drives and ball speeds over 190 mph, as if we needed a reminder that sending it with the driver is still a pretty reliable strategy in the pro game. Brennan is already 32nd in the world so climbing into the top 10 isn’t out of the question if he has a standout rookie season. 

