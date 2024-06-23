Lessons From CFP Loss Helping Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Improve in 2024
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers shared his thoughts on the 37-31 loss to Washington in the College Football Playoff's semi-finals in a recent chat with Baylor Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III.
“You go through ups and downs through all the games,” Ewers said. “Coach Sark has a good analogy — it’s why the windshield is so big and the rearview mirror is so small. And going through games, it’s hard. I mean, I didn’t start out how I wanted to; we went three-and-out with a false start on the first drive. And that’s just a terrible start. I just have to learn how to flush those; that’s the biggest thing for me, continuing on to this year, flushing those bad plays and bad drives and continuing to work the game plan.”
Ewers didn't have the best start to the game. With Texas going three and out on its first drive and Washington scoring in four plays on their opening drive, the Longhorns had to play from behind the entirety of the game.
Nonetheless, Ewers has his eyes on the SEC crown and even the national championship.
“We take it one day at a time,” said Ewers. “But we’re all human, and we understand what we want to accomplish. We’ve kind of set our minds on obviously the SEC championship, but also, January 20 — the national championship game. So that’s what we want, and that’s what we are gonna hold ourselves to; I know we’re all excited to get to the SEC.”
Texas' season will kick off on Aug. 31 against Colorado State in Austin.