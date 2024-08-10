Longhorns Amari Niblack Named To John Mackey Preseason Watch List
Amari Niblack, a tight end, who transfered to Texas from Alabama this spring, was named to the preseason list for the 2024 John Mackey Award. The Friends of John Mackey announced on Friday. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
The tight end entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement, He was one of three players from Alabama to transfer to Texas. Niblack's commitment came less than a week after wide receiver Isaiah Bond also agreed to transfer to Texas. Linebacker Kendrick Blackshire was the third of the trio to join the Longhorns this season.
Niblack has made a significant impact for the Crimson Tide prior to transferring. He totaled 21 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons.
The award's semifinalists will be announced at the end of October, with finalists and the winner to follow in November and December.
Niblack's performance in the upcoming season will be crucial as he aims for recognition. He needs to solidify his role in the Longhorns' offense and become a significant weapon for Quinn Ewers.
Niblack attended Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, FL. He played wide receiver and tight end in high school.
Eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Three finalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 26 followed by the 2024 winner being revealed on Thursday, Dec. 12, as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
The Longhorns open their season at home against the Colorado State Rams on Aug. 31.