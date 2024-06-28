Longhorns Country

Longhorns Assistant Coach Troy Tulowitzki No Longer on Texas Staff

The Texas Longhorns will lose one of their top assistants after the departure of David Pierce, and hiring of Jim Schlossnagle

Matt Galatzan

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, middle, poses for photos with his assistant coaches Michael Earley, left, and Nolan Cain at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024.
University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, middle, poses for photos with his assistant coaches Michael Earley, left, and Nolan Cain at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA

The Texas Longhorns shocked the college baseball world when they hired Jim Schlossnagle away from the Texas A&M Aggies as their new head coach to replace the recently fired David Pierce.

Upon his hiring, as is the case with a hiring of any new head coach, it was inevitable that the Horns would have a shakeup with the staff.

Those changes began with the hirings of former A&M assistants Max Weiner, Michael Earley, and Nolan Cain, each of whom came from College Station with Schlossnagle.

And earlier this week it was also revealed by Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle that one of the Longhorns' top assistants, director of player development Troy Tulowitzki, would not be returning to Austin under Schlossnagle.

Bohls also reported that Tulowitzki has been approached by multiple suitors for new jobs already, and was a top candidate for the USC and Long Beach State head coaching jobs, among other options.

Tulowitzki first joined the Longhorns in 2021, helping the Longhorns reach the College World Series, and put together one of their best seasons in recent memories offensively. That season, Texas finished with a team batting average of .275 and 68 home runs - both program-best numbers since 2010.

The team also had 126 doubles, which was the most since 2008, as well as 92 stolen bases which highest number since 2005.

In 2022, that success continued for the Horns, who once again made it to Omaha and finished the year 47-22, sitting a new-program record 128 home runs and .550 slugging percentage.

