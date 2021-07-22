NFL Draft Profile: DeMarvion Overshown, Linebacker, Texas Longhorns

#0

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 217

DOB: 8/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Arp, TX

Arp High School

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas Longhorns

Pros:

Leinweber: Versatile linebacker with excellent length, Overshown has a safety background, lining up as a middle linebacker, on the ball and as an overhang defender. He is a great athlete with speed in a straight line and light footedness as well as lateral agility. In space he moves balanced and fluid, capable of dropping into deep zones thanks to his backpedal. Overshown understands coverages and defensive intent, doing his job reliably and showing great vision to decipher and cover route concepts. His length makes him a playmaker in underneath zones, following the eyes of the passer and getting his hands on the ball. As a run defender, he maintains gap integrity and gains outside leverage, setting the edge if needed. Overshown uses his length to stack blocks and flashes a very powerful strike. His block shedding is above average. He plays with high effort.

Cons:

Leinweber: Still getting his eye in as a linebacker, Overshown fails to diagnose run plays quickly or correctly. He is a mainly passive run defender who takes aggressive angles when he does come downhill, causing him to miss. A lack of functional strength is apparent as he falls off of ball carriers and is an unreliable tackler. Naturally high pads allow blockers to get underneath him. Hesitating to trigger on routes in front of him costs him the opportunity to make more plays on the ball.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long and lanky linebacker who converted from defensive back ahead of the 2020 season. Overshown has the makings of a playmaker in coverage, showing instincts and great athleticism at the position. His length and effort bail out diagnosing issues in the run game. Overshown projects as a developmental weakside linebacker who fits well into the modern NFL with his athletic and coverage abilities. Adding mass and improving his tackling to get the job done in the run game would make him a quality starter at the next level.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long linebacker who converted from defensive back. Great athlete with playmaking skills in coverage. Needs to improve his tackling and add mass.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.6 / 8.9