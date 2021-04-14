LONGHORNS BREAKING: Beard Lands Commitment From Utah Standout Timmy Allen

The Texas Longhorns have landed their second big-time transfer pledge of the day, in Utah standout Timmy Allen

New Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard has continued his impressive streak of rebuilding the Texas Longhorns basketball roster, landing a commitment from Utah Utes standout Timmy Allen.

Allen announced his decision via his Twitter account, becoming the second impressive transfer to land in Austin on Tuesday after Kentucky's Devin Askew.

One of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Allen was named First-Team All Pac-12 last season, after averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes per game last season.

The 6-foot-6, 198-pound forward also had a fantastic 2019 season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals in 31 games.

A top-level recruit coming out of high school, Allen had offers from Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, USC, Cal, and Arizona State, among others, eventually landing in Utah with the Utes.

“I have never coached anybody that wants to compete more, and wants to be on the court more, than (Allen),” former Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said in an interview with the desert news in March. “This is a kid that has had some nagging injuries the last couple of weeks. He has been playing with a wrist (injury) and a foot (injury) and some things, and some guys want to take the time off to get their body ready. Not Timmy.”

Tuesday was a busy one for Beard, who also managed to get commitments from redshirt junior starter Andrew Jones, and reserve senior sharpshooter Jase Febres to return to the 40 acres next season.

The Longhorns will now hope to gain a pledge to return from freshman standout Greg Brown, who is projected as a lottery pick in this year's upcoming NBA Draft.

