Longhorns Crack Baseball America's 2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25
The 2025 college baseball season is still a long way away from starting. To be more specific, over 200 days or just under seven months. Despite that, though, the folks at Baseball America have already released their way-too-early Top 25 rankings as the month of July comes to a close.
These rankings include the Texas Longhorns, who come in at No. 19. While the 2024 season may have ended in disappointing fashion, there are plenty of reasons to have hope that next year the Longhorns will look better. For starters, the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle and an entirely new coaching staff.
Not just that, though, as Baseball America noted.
"Shortstop Jalin Flores unexpectedly returned to school after being a draft-eligible sophomore and he joins outfielders Max Belyeu, the Big 12 player of the year, and Will Gasparino at the heart of the lineup," writes Teddy Cahill.
Getting Flores and Belyeu back were big wins for the Longhorns, as that duo tied for the team lead with 18 home runs apiece while combining to drive in 109 runs between them. Add in the development of Gasparino, plus other returns in the lineup, and the Longhorns will again have a potent offense.
Things are looking just as strong on the mound, too. The starting duo of Ace Whitehead and Max Grubbs announced their return, while key bullpen piece Andre Duplantier II will run it back at Disch-Falk Field in 2025.
It doesn't stop there either. Joining the core pieces from the 2024 team will be a stable of elite ballplayers that Schlossnagle and his staff have brought in on the recruiting trail. Multiple high school arms and transfer portal arms will bolster Texas' pitching staff, with the offense supplemented with guys like Arizona State's Ethan Mendoza and Jaquae Stewart from the JUCO ranks.
Ultimately, these rankings that are done in July and the ones that are still to come will have nothing to do with how well or how poorly the Longhorns perform in 2025. With the talent returning and coming aboard, though, it isn't unreasonable to expect a strong first season under the guidance of Schlossnagle.