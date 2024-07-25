Texas Baseball Flips 2024 USC Commit LHP Dylan Volantis
It hasn't been a full month since the announcement that David Pierce would be departing and the subsequent news that Jim Schlossnagle would take over as the coach of the Texas Longhorns. Despite that, though, the new coaching staff has landed several key offseason wins.
First and foremost, the ballplayers they've convinced to return for another season in Austin is a win by itself. With guys like shortstop Jalin Flores and right-handed pitcher Andre Duplantier II announcing their returns, as well as other key pieces of the 2024 squad, the roster has a lot of talent already.
Pair that with their success landing pitchers on the recruiting trail, and now the Longhorns are really cooking up something special. Out of both the portal and on the high school front, Texas has secured some elite arms so far under Schlossnagle and new pitching coach Max Weiner.
On Thursday morning, another one was added to the list with a commitment from class of 2024 recruit Dylan Volantis. At 6-6 and 200 pounds, the southpaw was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 19th round of the MLB Draft but is instead choosing to go to college, flipping his commitment from USC to Texas.
Coming out of Westlake HS (CA), Volantis brings elite potential with him for Weiner to work with and develop. His best pitch is a devastating curveball that leaves hitters baffled and generates a ton of swings-and-misses.
He gives the Longhorns yet another talented arm on the 2025 staff, a much needed area of improvement from last season. Where they struggled in 2024 was a lack of depth, with guys running out of steam by the time the end of the season came.
That doesn't seem like it will be an issue in Schlossnagle's first season, though, with the Longhorns continuing to get commitments from top-tier pitchers.