Texas Baseball Flips Elite 2024 Texas A&M Commit Drew Rerick
When the Texas Longhorns announced the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle as the new baseball coach, the question quickly became about how he'd fare on the recruiting front. Along with coaches Nolan Cain and Max Weiner, who joined Schlossnagle, the Texas staff boasted a stable of elite recruiters.
That expertise has come in handy so far for the Longhorns, as the new staff has landed a stable of talented players. Looking at both the transfer portal and the high school front, they've put together an impressive list of additions so far in their short tenure.
Not showing any signs of slowing down, they flipped another elite 2024 prospect after flipping right-handed pitcher Drew Rerick on Friday morning. This comes a day after they secured the commitment of the best player in Texas from the 2025 class in Kayson Cunningham.
Rerick, one of the top arms in the 2024 class, comes from Fargo Davies HS (ND) and has a lot to offer on the mound. Standing tall at 6-5 and 230 pounds, the right-hander sports a lively fastball that has topped out at 98 mph. He pairs his heater with a pair of devastating breaking balls that keep hitters off-balance every time they step foot into the box.
It is worth noting, of course, that Rerick has the potential to never step foot on campus or pitch a single inning for the Longhorns. His elite arm talent makes him a strong contender to go in the early rounds of the MLB Draft and instead opt to pursue a professional career over attending Texas.
Risks like that are one that Schlossnagle and his staff are showing they're willing to take with recruits. They took a similar one in the commitment of Cunningham. Should he step foot on campus, though, the Longhorns landed a pitcher that has the potential to headline a rotation as the Friday night starter before too long.