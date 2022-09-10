Skip to main content

WATCH: Controversial Call Takes Center Stage in Longhorns vs. Alabama

A controversial call in the third quarter drew hefty loads of attention as the Tide and Horns tussled.

The Texas Longhorns and top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide continue to battle in the second half of Saturday's non-conference bout in Austin. 

But a controversial call in the third quarter drew hefty loads of attention. 

As the Tide were stuck in the shadow of their own goal line in the third quarter facing a third down, the Texas pass-rush continued its stellar day, as T'Vondre Sweat and DeMarvion Overshown got home to Young. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner flung the ball away to no where, bringing up a fourth down and a potential safety upon review.

Or so it seemed. 

The officials tossed a flag on the play, calling Overshown for targeting and roughing the passer. Young appeared down in live action, which would have given the Longhorns a safety and a 15-10 lead. 

But take a look for yourself.

When looking at the replay, there was clearly no targeting. And upon a lengthy review, the officials overturned this call and the roughing-the-passer penalty. 

The call of no safety was correct, as Young's forearm was not on the ground yet as he rolled over Sweat. Additionally, the non-call of intentional grounding was also correct, as Overshown deflected the pass as Young went down.

The Longhorns lead the Tide 13-10 as the fourth quarter gets underway. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

