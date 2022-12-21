LB Liona Lefau Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Coming into the 2022 season, the linebacker position was a major area of need for the Texas Longhorns. After early signing day, though, that will not be the case moving forward.

Linebacker Liona Lefau, out of Kahuku, HI, is one of three talented linebacker recruits in Texas' 2023 class. He joins Anthony Hill and S'Maje Burrell and was the second linebacker to commit in the 2023 class following Burrell.

At the time of his commitment, Longhorns linebacker coach Jeff Choate made numerous trips from Austin all the way to Hawaii, which paid off as the linebacker was one of the earliest members of their 2023 class.

As a junior, Lefau saw action on both sides of the ball. He recorded 8.5 total tackles and three interceptions while serving as the lead tight end for his school and recording 13 receptions for 225 yards and six touchdowns in the process.

Now, Lefau is part of a trio of talented linebackers in the 2023 class, all of which could see some playing time next season. If he can match his high school production at the college level, then Texas will be set at the linebacker position for the foreseeable future.

