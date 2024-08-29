Longhorns Country

Longhorns Make Decision On In-Helmet Communication For Defense

The Texas Longhorns have chosen who will where the in-helmet communication for the season opener vs. Colorado State.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates a sack during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates a sack during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
AUSTIN - When the NCAA approved the use of in-helmet communication for the 2024 season, many Texas fans wondered who would don the technology for the Longhorns on defense.

While Quinn Ewers was the obvious choice on offense, the coaching staff had yet to decide on a candidate for the defensive side of the ball - even as recently as fall camp.

“I don’t know yet,” Kwiatkowski said at the time. “It’s going to be a linebacker or a safety.”

However, on Thursday, head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed their choice, naming linebacker Anthony Hill as the player to wear the device for the season opener against Colorado State on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) tackled Iowa State running back Carson Hansen (26) during the game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

And based on what Kwiatkowski said during camp, that choice shouldn't come as a surprise.

Last season, Hill one a Freshman All-American making 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss an five sacks, but heading into the opener, Kwiatkowski believes he has taken a major step forward.

"Moving him into that Jaylan Ford role, we do a pretty good job of moving those guys around so you’re still going to see him off the edge doing some things that way but, he just has a nose for the ball," Kwiatkowski said. " I joked with him last year and in the offseason, ‘you’re a hell of a football player but you’re not a very good linebacker.’ It was a compliment because he has a nose for the ball, he makes plays, but the details of playing linebacker he needed to get better at, and he has.”

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean he will be the choice every week either. After all, as noted by Sarkisian during camp, it could change from week to week, depending on the opponent.

"Week 1, we're gonna play an Air Raid team in Colorado State, and they're going to go fast, and they're going to take big splits and they're gonna throw the ball God knows how many times," Sarkisian said. "The next week, we're going to go play Michigan, who might line up with seven, eight or nine offensive linemen. Now, then who's communicating? We're actually training multiple players at multiple position groups predicated on the style of offense that we're playing in determining who's best suited for that game to be the guy that's getting the call that can communicate it to the other guys on the field."

Texas and Colorado State kick off at 2:30 pm CT on ESPN.

