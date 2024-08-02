Texas Longhorns Still Determining Best Defensive Fit For In-Helmet Communications
AUSTIN - For years, in-helmet communication was unique to the NFL.
In 2024, however, College football is finally introducing the ability for teams to use in-helmet communication between coaches and players.
For some teams, it could be more of an advantage than others, and Texas is a prime example of that from both sides of the coin.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian, who obviously calls the plays for the Longhorns, has plenty of experience with this type of system thanks to his NFL coaching days with the Falcons.
Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, things are still very much in flux, with the Horns still trying to figure out their plan for the in-helmet devices, and who will wear them going forward.
“I don’t know yet,” Kwiatkowski said. “It’s going to be a linebacker or a safety.”
A few candidates for Texas include linebacker Anthony Hill, defensive back Jahdae Barron, and safety Michael Taaffe, among others.
But why the uncertainty? According to Sarkisian, it is in part due to the vast difference in the style of play between their first two opponents, Colorado State and Michigan.
"Week 1, we're gonna play an Air Raid team in Colorado State, and they're going to go fast, and they're going to take big splits and they're gonna throw the ball God knows how many times," Sarkisian said. "The next week, we're going to go play Michigan, who might line up with seven, eight or nine offensive linemen. Now, then who's communicating? We're actually training multiple players at multiple position groups predicated on the style of offense that we're playing in determining who's best suited for that game to be the guy that's getting the call that can communicate it to the other guys on the field."
Whoever the Longhorns choose, it will likely take some getting use to either way.
But once they do figure it out, it could pay huge dividends down the road, particularly for quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will get to have one of the best quarterback developers in college football history in his ear all game long.
“I love it,” Ewers said this spring. “I think it makes things a little bit easier for me. Obviously, we’re still signaling but I still have Sark telling me the plays in the helmet. First day it was a little shaky just because I was getting used to it, but I think it’s going to be really helpful for me.”