Skip to main content

Ex Longhorn Malik Jefferson Gets Another NFL Chance With Dallas Cowboys

The DFW native is getting another NFL chance with the Dallas Cowboy

FRISCO -The Dallas Cowboys believe they might have one of the "most athletic linebacker rooms'' in the NFL. But as COO Stephen Jones likes to say, roster-building is a 24/7 business.

It is the opinion of former Texas Longhorn Malik Jefferson - who tells us on Thursday morning that he's signed with the Cowboys - that he might be able to help.

"I've been in a few situations in the NFL, but this has a chance to be a special one for me,'' Jefferson tells CowboysSI.com. "My full focus is on football. I know some of the guys here already and I think I can contribute.''

Jefferson, 25, got a tryout with his hometown Cowboys last week, and the Bengals third-round pick in 2018 coming out of the University of Texas obviously impressed.

He'll now join a linebackers room led by the stellar Micah Parsons as he works to find a way to stick in Dallas after mostly practice-squad stints as a member of six different teams in four years.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17902139
Play
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Texas

The Sooners have just three returning starters in 2022, along with a new defensive coordinator and defensive-minded head coach

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_16783159
Play
News

Brett Yormark Declares Big 12 is ‘Open for Business’

Incoming commissioner says he’s bullish on the conference’s futures and sees media rights as his top priority.

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
BraylanShelby
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns in Top Two For Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country, and he was a Freshman All-American in Austin as well. At 6-2, 236, he could in theory be a prospect to help on special teams, or at least another add to the practice squad.

The Colts most recently cut Jefferson in May, and he's got just 13 NFL snaps to his credit. The Cowboys, meanwhile, boast among their linebackers one of the league's brightest young stars in Parsons, also re-signed starter and former first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch, and expect young Jabril Cox to be healthy enough to participate at the start of training camp in Oxnard.

"Wherever they want me to fit in, that's what I'll try to do,'' Jefferson tells us. "The part about playing for my hometown team is great. But my single focus is going to be all about football. I appreciate Dallas giving me this chance, and I'm going to do my best to take advantage of it.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17902139
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Texas

The Sooners have just three returning starters in 2022, along with a new defensive coordinator and defensive-minded head coach

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
USATSI_16783159
News

Brett Yormark Declares Big 12 is ‘Open for Business’

Incoming commissioner says he’s bullish on the conference’s futures and sees media rights as his top priority.

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
BraylanShelby
Recruiting

Longhorns in Top Two For Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_18370052
Football

Is Texas One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

247Sports listed their top 10 best coaching jobs in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
USATSI_16923529
News

Brett Yormark 'Not Against' Early Big 12 Exit for Longhorns, Sooners

The Big 12's newest commissioner wants what's best for the conference in the event that Texas and OU bolt for the SEC early.

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
robinson 1
Football

Longhorns NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson 'Best Fit' in NFC East?

Robinson could potentially be the first running back off the board next April.

By Zach DimmittJul 13, 2022
623ce1c74fc4f
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Texas

The Sooners have five returning starters in 2022 but they have plenty of competition to sort through at their skill positions.

By Matthew PostinsJul 13, 2022
Charlie Hurley
Baseball

Longhorns Land USC Transfer P Charlie Hurley

Hurley announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 12, 2022