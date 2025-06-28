Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Working Out With All-Pro This Offseason
Ever since being taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bijan Robinson has been dropping jaws with his speed, agility, and dual-threat abilities.
The running back was named to the NFL Pro Bowl Games in 2024, and is one of the best young stars in the league today, climbing the ranks in both rushing yards and fantasy football draft boards.
But what if we told you that the former Longhorn was going all out to make himself potentially the best running back in the entire league?
Bijan Robinson Has Been Working Out With All-Pro Running Back Christian McCaffrey
In a recent Instagram story post by San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, a picture of McCaffrey, his brother Luke, and Robinson were all seen flexing together in a gym.
And each man looked like they had been putting in some serious work over the offseason.
Christian McCaffrey will be looking to (again) come back from a lower-body injury that kept him off the field for a majority of the 2024 season, which all came just one season after he led the 49ers to Super Bowl and was also named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year after recording 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns.
And if there is anyone for Robinson to take notes on for dual-threat abilities, it's the former Stanford back, who in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same year.
McCaffrey has also posted many workout tapes on social media in recent years, showing off his track sprinter-like reps, similar the style that Bijan has shown in his first two professional seasons.
While McCaffrey only saw action in four games last year, Robinson continued to build his case for one of the best backs in the NFL, finishing third in the league with 1,456 rushing yards and fifth with 14 scores on the ground, adding 61 receptions for 431 yards and an additional score through the air, the receiving yardage fifth-most amongst NFL running backs.
Luke McCaffrey is currently a wide receiver and kick return with the Washington Commanders and will look to maintain his spot as a wideout as he shares targets with two elite NFL receivers in Terry McLaurin and his brother's former teammate in Deebo Samuel, who just signed with Washington this offseason.