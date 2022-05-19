Top Transfer Wide Receiver Jordan Addison Commits To USC Over Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian has rebuilt the Longhorns wide receiver room, but Jordan Addison will not be a part of it.

AUSTIN - Last season, the Texas Longhorns wide receiver group was considered a weakness of the offense.

Just under a year later, they have molded one of the most talented groups in the Big 12.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, defending Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison will not be joining the in the fun after he committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans on Thursday.

Addison picked the USC and Riley over the Longhorns, despite Texas making a massive push for his services late in the game.

In the end, the Longhorns just couldn't overcome his desire to play for Riley and the Trojans

"The last few weeks have been very difficult, Addison said on Twitter. "I struggled with my decision as to whether I should exercise my right to enter the portal. Student-athletes have not always had that opportunity, and I made that choice. I am and always will be grateful to the University of Pittsburgh, to coach Narduzzi, all my coaches (past and present), the faculty, the fans, and supporters, but especially to all of my teammates. I love them. Winning an ACC championship is ours forever. Those true friendships will last. A part of me will always be H2P. I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision. I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student-athlete by enrolling at USC. Much love always, JA"

Addison now joins a new-look offense featuring former Oklahoma standouts Caleb Williams, and Mario Williams, as well as incoming transfer running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones,

