Longhorns QB Battle Tight, But Far From Over

Casey Thompson and Hudson Card both still should be considered for the starting role with the Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian's decision under center wasn't easy entering camp. It's still not easy after the Orange-and-White game concluded Saturday.

Overall, there were highlight moments and marquee plays that had fans of the Longhorns smiling from ear to ear. For each great concept came a befuddled play that showed growing pains for the future.

Still, it was the first time for Sarkisian. He'll grow into the role over time.

"I was literally sitting back and watching our guys compete and play, seeing the guys that could persevere and fight through when they got a little tired," Sarkisian said. "I was really letting it go and letting those guys handle it."

Neither Casey Thompson nor Hudson Card did enough to provide any certainty as to who will be QB come Week 1. That's fine in April. Will it be fine in June? July? Week 2 of next season?

The Longhorns one constant for the past four years has been the quarterback position. Sam Ehlinger played in 46 games, winning 28 as the starter and nearly tying or breaking every record in the Longhorns' books.

It's a tough act to follow.

For Thompson, he's a three-year letterman that sat and learned underneath Ehligner. For Card, there's a sense of pride when it comes to being the hometown kid following another Austin native.

"They managed (the offense) fine," Sarkisian said. "Both guys were maybe a little jittery at times in the pocket and lost our eyes, but that's understandable in a spring game."

It's a tale of two halves, with each quarterback finding their rhythm and losing their composure. Thompson looked the part early, finding consistent work to spring breakout wide receiver, Jordan Whittington.

His one mistake came on an interception just before halftime. D'Shawn Jamison timed it perfectly and headed back 92 yards for six points in favor of the white team. Thompson finished the afternoon 23-of-46 passing for 242 yards.

Card looked young and still hoping to develop as a passer. Once the second half began, he showed what the future could hold. The best came on the opening drive of the third quarter, where Card led the white team down the field, culminating in a 6-yard touchdown to Marcus Washington.

Card finished the afternoon 15-of-25 for 168 yards and the score.

"I thought there were some really good throws that were made, and we had a couple of drops in there," Sarkisian said. "Overall efficiency (was) not bad. Now we just got to make sure we're efficient in the red area when scoring touchdowns."

Sarkisian has dealt with QB battles before, each of which was different throwers and played a different style in the passing game. Last season, Alabama has the option to go young with rocket-arm Bryce Young. Instead, the Crimson Tide settled on cool-collecting "game-manager" type Mac Jones.

He managed to break Alabama's single-season passing yards record and finished top-three in Heisman voting on the way to an 18th national title.

Short and steady wins the race, right?

Thompson likes to connect deep downfield. Card could be the same thrower but elected to have his receivers do work after the throw. Neither system is terrible, yet it also intensifies the battle a bit longer.

Sarkisian called Saturday a "watered-down version" of the final product should be. Defensively, things could be record-setting under new coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

The offense? There's still work to be done.

"When you split squads, some of our rotations were a bit off," Sarkisian said. "But in the end, I thought to see maybe some of the early on jitters kind of wear off. And our guys just settle in and start to play a little bit make some plays.”

Whoever wins the role of QB1 will have plenty to work with. Whittington showed when healthy, he's a perfect do-it-all weapon. Josh Moore hauled in a touchdown after being the go-to guy in 2020.

Troy Omerie, the highlight prospect who missed 2020 with a torn ACL, showed a glimpse of his role with a 22-yard reception.

As for the run game? Good luck Big 12 stopping this duo.

Bijan Robinson tore up his teammates with 10 carries, four catches, and 81 yards of offense. Roschon Johnson has the capability to do a little bit of everything, finishing Saturday with nine touches and 45 yards.

All that's fine. You still need a quarterback.

As the Longhorns enter offseason mode once more, Thompson and Card enter with another clean state. Whicher player is the more consistent likely takes the field Week 1 against Louisiana.

“The biggest thing we’re looking for is a level of consistency,” Sarkisian said. “Naturally when people come to bring games, they’re looking for the wow plays. We didn’t try to force those things today."

