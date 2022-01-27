Former Texas Defensive Back Could Return Close To Home This Offseason

Quandre Diggs could be headed back to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, but will the asking price be?

What is the asking price for former Texas and Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs? Is he the top safety to watch for this offseason?

For the Dallas Cowboys, he might be the No. 1 free agent to target if the two can come to terms on price. Then again, what's the asking price?

The Cowboys will need to upgrade their safety position this offseason despite an impressive turnaround under first-year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Under Quinn's direction, the secondary improved drastically enough for Dallas to win the NFC East title.

Dallas finished ranked 20th in passing yards and 18th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. Cornerback Trevon Diggs will be primed for an All-Pro third season after his 11 interception year in 2021. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph came on strong towards the season's end, grading out with 82.7 grade in coverage by Pro Football Focus.

Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker, and Keanu Neal (who played both box safety and WILL-backer) all signed one-year deals and will re-enter the market this offseason. Donovan Wilson is a carryover, but it's a new look in Big D's last line of defense.

Enter former Longhorns star Quandre Diggs, a Houston native and perhaps the top all-around safety in free agency. Depending on how soon he'll be ready to return next season, he could come at a more affordable price than some think.

Since being traded to the Seahawks by the Detroit Lions, Diggs has become one of the top safeties in the sport. In 2020, he recorded 10 pass breakups and five interceptions on his way to a Pro Bowl nod. This past fall, the 29-year-old tallied a career-best 94 tackles, seven pass breakups, and five interceptions before the season finale victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Longhorn suffered a dislocated ankle and broken right fibula during the fourth quarter of Week 18. According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, he is expected to make a full recovery in the offseason and should be geared to go early next season.

In 1,228 snaps, Diggs thrived as a do-it-all name of the Seattle secondary. His zone coverage skills allowed him to remain over the top of receivers, thus baiting quarterbacks to throw in his direction.

The biggest surprise was his ability to play the run. According to PFF, Diggs finished with a grade over 70.1 in run support grade for the third time in four seasons. He also has intercepted 21.6 percent of passes thrown his way since arriving in Seattle back in 2019.

Yes, it's known that COO Stephen Jones has already announced a reluctance to go big-fish shopping. Dallas also has been frugal spending money at the safety position in years past.

Neal signed a $5 million deal. Hooker, who has been a quality coverage safety when healthy, was signed for around $1 million. Kazee, who saw the most reps at free safety, agreed to a one-year deal worth less than $2 million.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to have to open his wallet more for Diggs, but a deal still could be made. Nearing 30, Diggs likely won't be offered any five-year contracts, but a two-year deal might be more plausible with more guaranteed money promised.

Would Jones and company be willing to spend roughly $8 million a season for three years? Would a two-year deal at $9 million a year suffice? Maybe that's being hopeful from a Dallas perspective, but could that range be the starting asking price?

Money talks first and while Dallas could play the risk of going after a name in the draft, finding a stable playmaker on the back end is a priority. But, it all comes down to Dallas' willingness to spend.

