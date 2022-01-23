As the Giants continue to work through their coaching candidates, a new name has been added to the list of potential head coaches: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

New York will interview Quinn for the job on Monday, per SI’s Albert Breer. Quinn, who just completed his first season in Dallas, guided a defense that ranked seventh in the league in points allowed per game (21.1) and 19th in total yards allowed per game (351).

The Giants have already interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Before arriving in Dallas, Quinn spent six seasons as the head coach of the Falcons. He led Atlanta to two postseason appearances, highlighted by a run to Super Bowl LI. After guiding the Falcons to the divisional round in 2017, Atlanta posted back-to-back losing seasons in 2018 and 2019. Quinn was fired after an 0–5 start to 2020.

The Giants tied a franchise record with 13 losses in 2021. Their next head coach will be their sixth in the past eight seasons.

