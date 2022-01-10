Skip to main content
Quandre Diggs Beaks Fibula, Dislocates Ankle in Season Finale Against Cardinals

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle during the team's season finale on Sunday. His ankle was put back into place but he will stay at the hospital overnight. 

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett asked Carroll if he could stay behind in Arizona to stay with Diggs, a request that was approved.

“He'll be back,” Carroll said of the safety.

Diggs appeared to go for a tackle during the fourth quarter and went low against a blocker. As soon as he hit the ground he could be seen grabbing his leg and players from both teams removed their helmets and were shaken up by the injury. Several Seahawks players were visibly emotional. 

Diggs was carted off the field with tears in his eyes. He is scheduled to enter free agency after another standout year for Seattle. He finished the season with five interceptions and 94 total tackles. 

