A QB1 Decision? Texas' Steve Sarkisian Weighs In On Battle

Steve Sarkisian isn't letting reporters and fans keep guessing when we will name Texas' starting quarterback for Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe. When asked about the ongoing battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, the second-year coach said he isn't sure when he'll announce the team's official stater.

Of course, he did mention that there's a timeline of when it could happen.

"I think I have an idea in my head," Sarkisian said Tuesday. "But I'm not going to tell you guys."

Card, the initial 2021 starter, has the reps in Sarkisian's offense to warrant first-team reps against the Warhawks. Last season, the Austin native beat Casey Thompson for the title of QB1 in the season opener against then-No. 23 Louisiana.

Card threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns while tacking on another score with his legs on the way to a 38-18 win. The following week, Card struggled with consistency on the road against Arkansas, completing just 53.3 percent of his passes for being benched for Thompson the remainder of the season.

Ewers, who initially committed to Texas before reclassifying to play for Ohio State, has been considered the favorite to win the job since stepping onto campus. He was considered to be one of the top two quarterbacks of the 2022 recruiting class, along with Clemson's Cade Klubnik, due to his poise, vision and accuracy while at Southlake Carroll High School outside of Dallas.

"I'm excited for both of these guys," Sarkisian said. "They're both great teammates, both are really coachable, both highly competitive, highly driven young men that both would love to take the field when the team takes the field."

Texas needs consistency at quarterback after a 5-7 finish in 2021. Thompson, who elected to transfer to Nebraska this offseason, seemed to be in rhythm for the first half of games, often taking the Longhorns into halftime with the lead. Then, things spiraled out of control for him in the second half, partially factoring into Texas' six-game midseason losing streak.

The pressure is one for Sarkisian in 2022. After helping Alabama's offense set records on the way to a national title in 2020, Texas expected similar results last fall. The slogan "All Gas, No Brakes" worked in theory, but the Longhorns' offense would often stall within the final 30 minutes.

Sarkisian could be given a mulligan this season after securing the commitment of highly-touted quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Still, the offense must take the proper strides to give fans confidence. Not only did Texas add several marquee offensive line prospects in this year's recruiting cycle, but it also landed three more pass-catchers via the transfer portal.

Former Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor, along with Alabama transfers Agiye Hall and Jaheel Billingsley are expected to be factors in the passing attack. They are joined by reining Big 12 Freshman of the Year Xavier Worthy, who finished with a freshman record 12 touchdowns last season.

Texas opens the year at home against the Warhawks on Sept. 3.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.