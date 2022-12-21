Skip to main content

LB S'Maje Burrell Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

S'Maje Burrell is one of three linebackers in the Longhorns 2023 class, looking to bolster a potentially elite defense.

After a rough year in year one under Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns were much improved defensively in 2022. 

The emergence of linebacker Jaylan Ford played a big part in Texas' defensive success, and now the Longhorns are set to add even more talent to the position with S'Maje Burrell. 

Burrell, a linebacker out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, TX, was the third commit of Texas' 2023 class. He is joined by linebackers Anthony Hill and Liona Lefau. 

The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker chose the Longhorns over several schools,  including Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech as well as Ohio State and USC. 

Burrell put together an elite junior season in 2021, recording 104 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. As well, he was named the Texas District 3-6a Co-Defensive MVP.

What was once a major position of need for the Longhorns, linebacker has quickly become an area of strength on an improving defense. The addition of Burrell only looks to add more talent to one of Texas' best units. 

