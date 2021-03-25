NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Spring Football Postponed Due To COVID Protocols

Steve Sarkisian's first Texas Longhorns spring football camp has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the program
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns have had their spring football camp postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's meetings and conditioning drills on Wednesday, according to a report from Chip Brown of Horns 247.

As a result, Thursday's practice has been canceled, as the program moves to conduct more tests and implement contract tracing protocols. 

According to the report from Brown, several players within the defensive line group had positives tests, with at least one positive test in the running back group as well.

READ MORE: Longhorns WR Jake Smith Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot 

The report also noted that the origin of the outbreak could have stemmed from a group of players' trip to Miami, Florida for Spring Break.

The athletic department released a statement shortly after the report from Horns 247 surfaced, detailing the program's plan to combat the spread of the outbreak. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

"Out an abundance of caution, Texas Football will pause spring practice sessions as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols," the statement said. "The Longhorn medical staff will monitor the situation and COVID-19 testing will continue as a plan for some team activities is reviewed, but all meetings on Thursday will be virtual and team practices will not take place for the next several days, beginning with tomorrow’s scheduled morning workout."

The school did not reveal a planned date to resume practice or team activities but noted in the statement that all team meetings would be virtual. 

What do you think about the postponement of spring football? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Is Longhorns Star Linebacker Juwan Mitchell Leaving Austin?

USATSI_15430851
News

Longhorns Spring Football Postponed Due To COVID Protocols

Steve Sarkisian's first Texas Longhorns spring football camp has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the program

USATSI_15109350
Football

Texas' Sarkisian: "We're a very aggressive style defense"

One practice under the new era and Steve Sarkisian can see the defense coming together

USATSI_15710242
News

Longhorns C Kai Jones Declares For NBA Draft

The Texas Longhorns lost another key piece of their core on Wednesday, when center Kai Jones declared for the 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_15108188
News

Is Longhorns Star Linebacker Juwan Mitchell Leaving Austin?

The Texas Longhorns could be on the verge of losing a major difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Sarkisian: Longhorns Coaching Staff ‘Buying Into’ New System

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says his new coaching staff is ‘buying into’ the new system

USATSI_15620990
News

Shaka Smart Loses Two Longhorns To Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a pair of depth players to the NCAA's Transfer Portal on Tuesday, making an already thin roster even thinner heading into the offseason.

kristopher-ross-2
News

Longhorns Land Commitment From Standout 2022 DT

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns added another commitment to the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday

USATSI_15271764
News

Longhorns WR Jake Smith Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

The Texas Longhorns had a major setback in their first spring football practice on Tuesday, when slot wide receiver Jake Smith suffered a broken foot