Longhorns Spring Football Postponed Due To COVID Protocols

Steve Sarkisian's first Texas Longhorns spring football camp has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the program

The Texas Longhorns have had their spring football camp postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's meetings and conditioning drills on Wednesday, according to a report from Chip Brown of Horns 247.

As a result, Thursday's practice has been canceled, as the program moves to conduct more tests and implement contract tracing protocols.

According to the report from Brown, several players within the defensive line group had positives tests, with at least one positive test in the running back group as well.

The report also noted that the origin of the outbreak could have stemmed from a group of players' trip to Miami, Florida for Spring Break.

The athletic department released a statement shortly after the report from Horns 247 surfaced, detailing the program's plan to combat the spread of the outbreak.

"Out an abundance of caution, Texas Football will pause spring practice sessions as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols," the statement said. "The Longhorn medical staff will monitor the situation and COVID-19 testing will continue as a plan for some team activities is reviewed, but all meetings on Thursday will be virtual and team practices will not take place for the next several days, beginning with tomorrow’s scheduled morning workout."

The school did not reveal a planned date to resume practice or team activities but noted in the statement that all team meetings would be virtual.

