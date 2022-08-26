Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

There could be major conference title implications on the line when the Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears on Nov. 26.

Last year’s 31-24 loss to the Bears was in the middle of a 6-game losing streak, the worst in program history since 1956.

The Bears enter the 2022 season as the hunted rather than the hunter for the first time in Big 12 history. They are coming off their first Big 12 title in program history and were picked by the media to repeat as conference champions in 2022.

Coach Dave Aranda went 2-7 in his first season as Baylor’s head coach. It is rare for a program to turn around as quickly as Baylor did in Year 2 under Aranda. Do not expect the Bears to fall back down to Earth now that they are operating at a high level.

The Bears lost some talent on both sides of the football, but as long as they have Aranda at the helm, they will put a quality product on the field.

One of the defining characteristics of Baylor’s team in 2021 was their play up front. If you build a program from the inside out, as Aranda has, you can sustain success at the Power 5 level. Standout play at the lines of scrimmage is expected of the Bears in 2022. That alone should put them back in the conference title race come November.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Bears throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Bears as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch. Now let’s take a look at Baylor defensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Not only will Texas be out for revenge in this game, but it will also likely be the final game at DKR for Bijan Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown, and many other top Longhorns.

Will that be enough for the Horns to upset Baylor? My pick might change between now and Thanksgiving, but right now, I think they pull off the upset with a late field goal.

Texas 26, Baylor 24

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

The Longhorns have a home-field advantage in this late November matchup. Quarterback Quinn Ewers should be capping off a promising first season on the Forty Acres. The hope is that the defense is locked into the philosophy of Gary Patterson.

All that’s fine, but Baylor still is the team to beat in the Big 12. Texas ends its season on a sour note with a close loss against Dave Aranda’s squad.

Baylor 34, Texas 30

Connor Zimmmerlee - Staff Writer

This game last season was yet another Texas-blown halftime lead, which was a problem for the Longhorns in year one under coach Steve Sarkisian. The Bears outscored the Longhorns 14-3 in the fourth quarter, going on to win 31-24. While the Longhorns might blow another halftime lead in this one, they likely won't beat the Bears regardless.

Baylor are the Big 12 favorites once again for a reason, and while Texas will make this game competitive, it will not quite get the job done against Baylor.

Baylor 35, Texas 31

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

This game could decide who gets to play in Arlington (TX) for the Big 12 title. While the Longhorns have the better skill position talent, I favor whoever has the better play in the trenches, and that would be the Baylor Bears. Baylor could have the best offensive and defensive line in the conference which is a recipe for a championship appearance.

The Longhorns will get off to a hot start offensively, but the Bears will overpower them at the lines of scrimmage and control the pace of the game. The Bears take this one in Austin and will play for their second Big 12 Championship.

Baylor 34, Texas 31

Adam Glick - Staff Writer

Baylor had a sensational 2021 campaign that included a Big 12 title. I think the Bears will once again be a major threat to winning the conference. Playing this game in Austin will be crucial for the Longhorns, as the crowd got the best of Texas in 2021.

Baylor does enough however to stop the Longhorn's explosive attack and once again reach the Big 12 summit. Texas finishes the regular season at 8-4 and Baylor heads to another Big 12 title game appearance.

Baylor 28, Texas 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

A wide-open Big 12 means this game could certainly mean something. In fact, I would count on the fact that at least one of these teams could advance to the Big 12 Championship Game with a win. Perhaps it's a winner-take-all game.

Baylor has fewer question marks going into the season than Texas, but not by much. Texas' quarterback play, one could argue, could be at a higher level by this point. The game is in Austin. Give me Texas by a field goal.

Texas 31, Baylor 28

