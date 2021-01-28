NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Longhorns Star Freshman Named Karl Malone Award Finalist

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award on Thursday, which goes to the nation's top power forward
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown has had a tremendous start to his college career in Austin, averaging 11.9 points, eight rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 13 games played. 

As a result, the first-year sensation is getting some much-deserved recognition, being named one of the 10 finalists for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Award, which is awarded to the nation's top power forward in Division I basketball.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Brown's candidacy on Thursday morning. 

READ MORE: Shaka-Less Horns Fall To Sooners In Upset 80-79

Other finalists include Aamir Sims of Clemson, Duke's Matthew Hurt, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Trendon Watford of LSU, Tre Mitchell of UMASS, Stanford's Oscar Da Silva, Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall.

READ MORE: Longhorns Basketball Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive For COVID-19

Brown ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding, and blocked shots, as well as first on the team in both of those categories. He also ranks second in the Big 12 in double-doubles with four for the season and has scored in double-digits in nine of his 13 appearances.

Standing 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Brown is seen as a fringe-lottery pick by most NBA pundits, due to the immense athletic talent and upside that he possesses. Brown has also been compared to current NBA players such as Marquis Chriss, as well as Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Olympic Dream: Texas Ex To USA Hoops Camp

USATSI_15430370
News

Longhorns Star Freshman Named Karl Malone Award Finalist

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award on Thursday, which goes to the nation's top power forward

rawImage
News

Who Are The Longhorns' Top Remaining Targets For 2021?

With college football's National Signing Day less than one week away, we take a look at the Longhorns' top remaining targets for the 2021 class

GettyImages-631147650
News

Sark Speaks On Texas Takeover: 'We're Chasing Greatness'

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to fans and alumni via a virtual meeting on Tuesday, outlining his vision for the program going forward

image_handler
News

EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns Ex Dawson on Sark: 'Resume Speaks For Itself'

Former Texas Longhorns kicker Phil Dawson joins LonghornsCountry.com to discuss the recent hiring of Steve Sarkisian, and give his thoughts on the future of the program

phillip-fulmer-jeremy-pruitt-2017
News

Sources Reveal Why Texas Couldn’t Hire Ex Tennessee Head Coach

What ended the conversation of adding Tennessee ex Jeremy Pruitt to new Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s staff?

maxresdefault
News

Longhorns Staff Tracker: Sarkisian Hires Another From SEC As Chief Of Staff

The Texas Longhorns have found their chief of staff in yet another hire from the SEC by Steve Sarkisian

sam-ehlinger-honest-quote-tom-hermans-future-texas
News

Is Texas Ex QB Ehlinger Helping Himself At Senior Bowl?

Two products of the University of Texas, on weigh-in day at the Senior Bowl - one stood out (in one case) and maybe one did not (in another case).

mcc ut
News

'Badass With Character': Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of new Longhorns coach Sarkisian. "I’m going to give him a call here, because I want to explain about some things''