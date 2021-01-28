Longhorns Star Freshman Named Karl Malone Award Finalist

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award on Thursday, which goes to the nation's top power forward

Texas Longhorns star freshman Greg Brown has had a tremendous start to his college career in Austin, averaging 11.9 points, eight rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 13 games played.

As a result, the first-year sensation is getting some much-deserved recognition, being named one of the 10 finalists for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Award, which is awarded to the nation's top power forward in Division I basketball.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Brown's candidacy on Thursday morning.

Other finalists include Aamir Sims of Clemson, Duke's Matthew Hurt, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Trendon Watford of LSU, Tre Mitchell of UMASS, Stanford's Oscar Da Silva, Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall.

Brown ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding, and blocked shots, as well as first on the team in both of those categories. He also ranks second in the Big 12 in double-doubles with four for the season and has scored in double-digits in nine of his 13 appearances.

Standing 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Brown is seen as a fringe-lottery pick by most NBA pundits, due to the immense athletic talent and upside that he possesses. Brown has also been compared to current NBA players such as Marquis Chriss, as well as Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

