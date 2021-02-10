Longhorns Survive Late Comeback Bid From K-State 80-77

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team finally got back into the win column on Tuesday night, taking down the Kansas State Wildcats 80-77 in Manhattan

The Longhorns' last win came over this same Wildcats team in an 82-67 blowout in Austin at the Frank Erwin Center on January 16th.

After leading by as many as 17 points, the Longhorns let their lead dwindle down to just one with under a minute to play in regulation. However, thanks to the heroics of junior guard Andrew Jones, they were able to hold on for the win.

Jones led the way for the Longhorns on Tuesday night, scoring 24 points while shooting 8-of-14 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Freshman sensation Greg Brown also got in on the action, adding 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds, while senior Courtney Ramey added 14 points of his own on 46.5-percent shooting.

Despite the relative struggles down the stretch, it was a nice bounce-back effort overall for the Longhorns on the offensive end, with the team hitting 52-percent from the floor and 50-percent from three, while assisting on 15 buckets, and turning the ball over just 10 times.

The Longhorns will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they return home to face the TCU Horned Frogs at the Erwin Center. It will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams, following the postponement of the January 23rd matchup in Fort Worth due to COVID-19 protocols within the TCU Program.