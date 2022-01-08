Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Transferring To TCU

The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position to a Big 12 rival

The Texas Longhorns have faced some significant attrition this offseason, with defensive playmakers like Josh Thompson heading to the NFL draft, and quarterback Casey Thompson, as well as standout defensive backs BJ Foster and Chris Adimora heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And last month, the Steve Sarkisian and the Horns lost another one, with tight end Jared Wiley electing to transfer from the program. 

Now, Wiley's transfer choice has been revealed, with the former Longhorn electing to play out the rest of his eligibility for Texas' Big 12 rival, the TCU Horned Frogs.

Wiley made his announcement via his personal Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight," said Wiley on his commitment to the Horned Frogs. "Fort Worth Let’s Rock Out!"

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17226860
Play
News

Former Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Transferring To Big 12 Rival

The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17472850
Play
Men's Basketball

Lack of Aggression Plagues Longhorns in Another Road Loss

The inability to match Oklahoma State's tempo doomed Texas in its third loss of the season on Saturday

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17472842
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Suffers First Big 12 Loss To Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns dropped their first loss in Big 12 play on Saturday

2 hours ago

Wiley ends his career at Texas with 19 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns for his career and had nine receptions for 67 yards and two scores in 2021.

With Wiley now on his way out, the road is clear for prized 2021 recruit J'Tavion Sanders to play a significant role in next season's offense, alongside new quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17226860
News

Former Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Transferring To Big 12 Rival

The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17472850
Men's Basketball

Lack of Aggression Plagues Longhorns in Another Road Loss

The inability to match Oklahoma State's tempo doomed Texas in its third loss of the season on Saturday

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17472842
Men's Basketball

Texas Suffers First Big 12 Loss To Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns dropped their first loss in Big 12 play on Saturday

2 hours ago
Larry Turner-Gooden
Recruiting

Elite Texas Safety Target Larry Turner-Gooden Announces Commitment

The Longhorns landed a major talent at a premium position of need on Saturday

3 hours ago
Tre Mitchell
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Texas vs Oklahoma State

The Longhorns look for their seventh-straight win on Saturday against the Cowboys

4 hours ago
Earnest Greene
Recruiting

Longhorns OL Target Earnest Green Makes College Choice

The Texas Longhorns are making waves on the recruiting trail at a spot of great need.

4 hours ago
snk9MG3evTu0_snk9MG3evTu0_xD6Th7uxvZ4o_original_1440x960
News

Texas Women Find Opponent for Sunday

No. 9 Longhorns schedule replacement game before return to Big 12 action

10 hours ago
USATSI_17014807
Football

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Visits Longhorns

The former TCU coach has reportedly made a trip to Austin to meet with the Texas staff

22 hours ago