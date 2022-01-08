Former Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Transferring To Big 12 Rival

The Texas Longhorns have faced some significant attrition this offseason, with defensive playmakers like Josh Thompson heading to the NFL draft, and quarterback Casey Thompson, as well as standout defensive backs BJ Foster and Chris Adimora heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And last month, the Steve Sarkisian and the Horns lost another one, with tight end Jared Wiley electing to transfer from the program.

Now, Wiley's transfer choice has been revealed, with the former Longhorn electing to play out the rest of his eligibility for Texas' Big 12 rival, the TCU Horned Frogs.

Wiley made his announcement via his personal Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight," said Wiley on his commitment to the Horned Frogs. "Fort Worth Let’s Rock Out!"

Wiley ends his career at Texas with 19 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns for his career and had nine receptions for 67 yards and two scores in 2021.

With Wiley now on his way out, the road is clear for prized 2021 recruit J'Tavion Sanders to play a significant role in next season's offense, alongside new quarterback Quinn Ewers.

