Longhorns Weekly Round Up: Texas Volleyball Dominates, Soccer Struggles
AUSTIN -- It's the start of a new week for Texas Athletics, and with football out of the picture for bye week, the women's teams were at the center of attention.
While soccer and volleyball continued their conference schedules, fans got a first look into the new softball team as the 2024 College World Series runners-up played in two off-season matches, beating McLennan 26-1 and St. Edwards 5-1.
Here's what the last week looked like for the Longhorns in conference play:
No. 22 Soccer
Big 12 champion Texas soccer has not had the best start to conference play this year. The Longhorns tied with Alabama, lost to No. 24 Mississippi State and won two in a row against Mississippi and Texas A&M.
On Friday, the Horns traveled to Gainesville to face the unranked Gators but did not come out of Florida with the three points.
Florida's Lauren Donovan scored twice in the first half, putting the Gators on the scoreboard less than a minute into the game. Texas freshman Amalia Villarreal gave the Horns hope at the 77 minute mark, but Texas ultimately failed to manage a comeback.
With only five more games in the regular season, soccer must face No. 1 Arkansas and rival Oklahoma at home.
The season ends on Oct. 27 at defending conference champion Georgia. The Longhorns currently sit No. 8 in the SEC.
No. 7 Volleyball
Volleyball hasn't had any issues in the SEC yet.
Though the national champions dropped a set against Texas A&M in the first conference game, it has been a sweeping marathon since then.
Texas volleyball hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday for a close matchup with 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20 set wins. On Sunday, the Horns made another appearance in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators, but this time came home with a win.
Despite a close 25-23 first set, the other two were easier wins for the Longhorns, closing the sets 25-18 and 25-14.
Texas has a week-long break before traveling to Lexington to face Kentucky, and then wait nearly a whole week again before hosting Arkansas at Gregory Gymnasium at the start of a series of five home games.
No. 1 Football
No gameplay for Texas football this weekend, but shortcomings from other highly ranked teams paved the way for the Horns to go back to the top position in the AP Poll.
The No. 1 Longhorns now turn their attention to Oklahoma on Saturday for the annual Red River Rivalry.