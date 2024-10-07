Longhorns Country

Longhorns Weekly Round Up: Texas Volleyball Dominates, Soccer Struggles

It might have been a bye week for football, but other Texas Longhorns sports were in action this weekend.

Texas Longhorns opposite hitter Reagan Rutherford (10) and middle blocker Marianna Singletary (11) jump for a block in the Longhorns' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Oct. 2, 2024.
Texas Longhorns opposite hitter Reagan Rutherford (10) and middle blocker Marianna Singletary (11) jump for a block in the Longhorns' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Oct. 2, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AUSTIN -- It's the start of a new week for Texas Athletics, and with football out of the picture for bye week, the women's teams were at the center of attention.

While soccer and volleyball continued their conference schedules, fans got a first look into the new softball team as the 2024 College World Series runners-up played in two off-season matches, beating McLennan 26-1 and St. Edwards 5-1.

Here's what the last week looked like for the Longhorns in conference play:

Texas Longhorns forward Avery Clark (16) dribbles the ball as Alabama defense chases in the second half of the Longhorns' game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in their first SEC Conference match-up of the season at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Sept. 19, 2024. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 22 Soccer

Big 12 champion Texas soccer has not had the best start to conference play this year. The Longhorns tied with Alabama, lost to No. 24 Mississippi State and won two in a row against Mississippi and Texas A&M.

On Friday, the Horns traveled to Gainesville to face the unranked Gators but did not come out of Florida with the three points.

Florida's Lauren Donovan scored twice in the first half, putting the Gators on the scoreboard less than a minute into the game. Texas freshman Amalia Villarreal gave the Horns hope at the 77 minute mark, but Texas ultimately failed to manage a comeback.

With only five more games in the regular season, soccer must face No. 1 Arkansas and rival Oklahoma at home.

The season ends on Oct. 27 at defending conference champion Georgia. The Longhorns currently sit No. 8 in the SEC.

Texas Longhorns outside hitter Jenna Wenaas (13) sends a kill over the net in the Longhorns' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Oct. 2, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 7 Volleyball

Volleyball hasn't had any issues in the SEC yet.

Though the national champions dropped a set against Texas A&M in the first conference game, it has been a sweeping marathon since then.

Texas volleyball hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday for a close matchup with 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20 set wins. On Sunday, the Horns made another appearance in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators, but this time came home with a win.

Despite a close 25-23 first set, the other two were easier wins for the Longhorns, closing the sets 25-18 and 25-14.

Texas has a week-long break before traveling to Lexington to face Kentucky, and then wait nearly a whole week again before hosting Arkansas at Gregory Gymnasium at the start of a series of five home games.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) celebrates after the Texas Longhorns won the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Football

No gameplay for Texas football this weekend, but shortcomings from other highly ranked teams paved the way for the Horns to go back to the top position in the AP Poll.

The No. 1 Longhorns now turn their attention to Oklahoma on Saturday for the annual Red River Rivalry.

