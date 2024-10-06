Texas Longhorns Retake No. 1 Ranking in AP Top 25 After Alabama Loss
AUSTIN -- The bye week worked more in Texas' favor than anyone could have expected.
The results of this weekend were not in anyone's book. Two of the top five teams lost to unranked programs, with No. 4 Tennessee falling to Arkansas in Fayetteville and No. 1 Alabama falling to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
As a result, the Longhorns are the only undefeated team in the conference ad following the weekend of chaos, return to the top spot.
Texas started the season in the No. 3 spot, moving to No. 2 after the opening week and finally making it to the top for the first time since 2009 after defeating national champion Michigan in Ann Arbor and dominating UTSA at home. The Horns dropped back down to the second position after Alabama took down Georgia, and Texas failed to show dominance over Mississippi State.
The only team still on Texas' level is Ohio State, also undefeated coming off a 35-7 win over Iowa. The formerly No. 3 Buckeyes moved up a position and now sit at the second-place spot.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Missouri was dominated by No. 25 Texas A&M in College Station with a 41-10 loss, while No. 10 Michigan fell to Washington 27-17.
Heading into two of the most important games of the season against Oklahoma and Georgia, Texas must keep proving it belongs at the top.
Week 7 AP Top 25:
1. Texas (5-0)
2. Ohio State (5-0)
3. Oregon (5-0)
4. Penn State (5-0)
5. Georgia (4-1)
6. Miami (Fla.) (6-0)
7. Alabama (4-1)
8. Tennessee (4-1)
9. Mississippi (5-1)
10. Clemson (4-1)
11. Iowa State (5-0)
11. Notre Dame (4-1)
13. LSU (4-1)
14. Brigham Young (5-0)
15. Texas A&M (5-1)
16. Utah (4-1)
17. Boise State (4-1)
18. Indiana (6-0)
18. Kansas State (4-1)
18. Oklahoma (4-1)
21. Missouri (4-1)
22. Pittsburgh (5-0)
23. Illinois (4-1)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. SMU (5-1)